Hog parents excited to watch their sons play in the Elite Eight

“It goes without saying how excited we all are that our team is here,” Linda Williams said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Baylor Bears in just a few hours, and many of the men’s basketball team parents will be getting to cheer them on from Indianapolis. Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams’ mom, like many other players' parents, is excited to watch them play in person.

Linda Williams says it’s a dream come true for their entire family that Jaylin Williams and the Razorbacks made it to the NCAA Tournament this year, especially with all the uncertainty that covid brought.

“To be one of the 64 teams entering into the tournament was phenomenal and now being the last 8 still standing, still dancing is an incredible experience," she said. "I’m so proud. I’m so excited we are still dancing."

Williams is a Fort Smith native and graduate of Northside High School, where he also played basketball. She says she’s never doubted her son would be able to achieve his goals and dreams.

“Jaylin has always strived to make those dreams come true, and one of many that he’s had regarding basketball is happening for him. I mean, I can’t be more proud of him or excited for him,” she said.

Williams says that since all the teams are in a bubble, they cannot see any of their families. She says it’s been hard not being able to hug her son after the games.

“I am full of confidence that we are going to take down those bears tonight. It’s just an extraordinary experience, opportunity. I can’t imagine being anywhere right now other than in Indy watching my son, and the hogs play tonight,” she said.