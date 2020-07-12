Moody Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas guard Moses Moody was named the SEC men’s basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced today.

Arkansas guard Moses Moody was named the SEC men’s basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced today.

Moody (Montverde {Fla.} Academy) averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists in wins over UT Arlington and Lipscomb. He made 70 percent of his shots from the field (14-of-20) – including 4-of-6 from 3-point range – while going 10-of-13 at the free throw line.

The Little Rock product had game highs with 24 points and nine rebounds versus UTA to become the first Razorback freshman since Booby Portis in 2014 to have at least 24 and nine in a game. He followed that with an 18-point, eight-rebound performance versus Lipscomb. Moody made 7-of-his-8 shots, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, while adding three assists in just 24 minutes played.