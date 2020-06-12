Arkansas men's basketball game at Tulsa postponed

COVID-19 issues on the Golden Hurricane team lead to the decision

TULSA, Okla. — Eric Musselman and his 4-0 Razorback squad were getting set to head to Tulsa Tuesday night for a meeting with the Golden Hurricane. That game is now not happening, at least not Tuesday.

The University of Tulsa announced Sunday that a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19, and the subsequent quarantine of that player and close contacts meant a pause in men's basketball activities. That includes their upcoming games with Arkansas and Oral Roberts.

Per a release from the University of Arkansas, no make up date has been set for the matchup. The next game on the Razorback's schedule is now Saturday, December 12th, when Central Arkansas comes to Bud Walton Arena at 5PM.