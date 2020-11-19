Former Razorback Mason Jones signs with Houston

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Mason Jones' winding road to the NBA has reached its destination. The former Razorback star was not drafted Wednesday night but signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent.
Jones came to Arkansas in 2018 after a year at Connors State College. The Texas-native was solid as a sophomore, a bit of a roller-coaster season that included flashes of greatness, but also saw Jones come off the bench for a number of reasons towards the end of the season.
Jones really exploded onto the national scene as a junior, taking the SEC by storm. Mason finished the year the SEC scoring leader, setting several Arkansas records along the way. He was named co-SEC Player of the Year by the AP, and finished first-team All-SEC in both the coaches and media poll. Jones was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention and declared for the NBA Draft at the end of March.
Jones watched his stock rise as the offseason went on and now sees his NBA dreams come true, as he's headed to Houston.