Former Razorback Mason Jones signs with Houston

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Mason Jones' winding road to the NBA has reached its destination. The former Razorback star was not drafted Wednesday night but signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent.

Jones came to Arkansas in 2018 after a year at Connors State College. The Texas-native was solid as a sophomore, a bit of a roller-coaster season that included flashes of greatness, but also saw Jones come off the bench for a number of reasons towards the end of the season.

Jones really exploded onto the national scene as a junior, taking the SEC by storm. Mason finished the year the SEC scoring leader, setting several Arkansas records along the way. He was named co-SEC Player of the Year by the AP, and finished first-team All-SEC in both the coaches and media poll. Jones was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention and declared for the NBA Draft at the end of March.

Houston just got the best player in the draft.... In Due time.... All God 🥋 — Mase (@masonjones2) November 19, 2020