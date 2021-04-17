Razorbacks sweep double-header with Texas A&M

Arkansas walks-off in tenth of game two to complete the sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Weather postponed Friday night's opening game of the Arkansas-Texas A&M series, forcing a Saturday double-header. No problem for the Hogs, who took both games and the series win from the Aggies on Saturday.

Game one was a romp from the start. Arkansas scored twice in the first to set the tone. In the second, Matt Goodheart went yard with a solo shot, then Brady Slavens knocked in a two-run dinger later in the inning. In the sixth, in case the game wasn't broken open enough, Cayden Wallace cleared the loaded bases with a double, and the route was truly on. Wicklander, Monke, and Tole combined for 12 strikeouts and just three hits in the shutout, and Arkansas won 13-0.

The second game started out in similar fashion, with a Matt Goodheart homer in the first immediately putting Arkansas on the board, 1-0. Then, a pitcher's duel broke out, with Peyton Pallette looking flawless. Kevin Kopps gave up a solo shot to tie things up, and it was on to extras. Not to worry though. Robert Moore lead off the tenth with a single, then Goodheart followed with a single. Then, disaster for the Aggies. Cayden Wallace grounded to short, they tried to turn two but the throw to first got by the first baseman allowing Moore to come all the way around from second to score, giving Arkansas the win.