Arkansas softball takes opener in Georgia

#10 Hogs knock off #20 Bulldogs, 10-2

ATHENS, Ga. — On Friday #10 Arkansas softball won its series opener with #20 Georgia, 10-2. The Hogs improve to 14-2 in SEC play.

Braxton Burnside walked in the first inning and has now gotten on base in 33 consecutive games. Hannah Gammill broke the ice with a solo home run the third inning.

In the top of the fourth Kayla Green hit her ninth home run of the season and Arkansas had a 2-0 lead.

Storms would find some trouble in the fourth. With two runners on Lacey Fincher tied the game with a two RBI double.

Arkansas would regain the lead in the top of the fifth when Braxton Burnside drove in Gammill with an RBI double. Danielle Gibson would follow with a two run home run and the Hogs led, 5-2.

Arkansas would strike for four more runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. The Razorbacks went on to beat Georgia, 10-2.

Game two of the series will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.