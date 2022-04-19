Hogs take down another in-state rival in rout of Arkansas State

Arkansas offense shines again in win over Red Wolves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, #4 Arkansas took down Arkansas State, 10-1 to remain undefeated against in-state opponents. The Hogs have now won six games in a row.

It was the Hogs second annual childhood cancer awareness game. Robert Moore opened the scoring with a two run homer in the bottom of the first.

The Hogs got excellent pitching from Kole Ramage, Elijah Trest and Mark Adamiak limiting the Red Wolves to just three hits in a combined seven innings of work.

Brady Slavens would break things open with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh. Six different Razorbacks had at least an RBI.

Arkansas will go for the sweep over Arkansas State on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.