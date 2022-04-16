Razorbacks complete sweep of LSU with 6-2 victory

Hogs take all three games from the Tigers in Arkansas' first ranked series of SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks broke out the brooms on one of their biggest rivals on Saturday.

No. 6 Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) used a four-run fifth inning and a strong start from Jaxon Wiggins to earn a 6-2 victory against No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC), giving the Hogs their second sweep of SEC play.

The sweep marks a strong bounce back for the Hogs after their series loss at Florida last week, Arkansas' first SEC series it failed to win since May of 2019.

Before the weekend, Arkansas held just a one game lead over LSU in the SEC West standing, but the advantage now sits at four games after the Hogs took all three of the weekend's games.

Don’t forget to take a picture pic.twitter.com/leTbhOKq79 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 16, 2022

Starting pitching was a strength in the first two games, and Jaxon Wiggins continued that trend Saturday.

Wiggins allowed nine hits, but was able to effectively limit the damage from those hits, giving up only two earned runs over 5.1 innings that included nine strikeouts.

The Hogs trailed 1-0 after a Dylan Crews RBI double in the second inning, but were able to take control of the game in the fifth inning.

Peyton Stovall put the Hogs on the board when he reached on a fielder's choice that pushed Braydon Webb across for the team's first run.

Cayden Wallace then delivered later that inning with the bases loaded, sending a 2-RBI single up the middle that made it 3-1 Arkansas. Brady Slavens added a sac fly to make 4-1 going into the sixth inning.

After the Tigers pulled a run back, Slavens added the some insurance runs with a 2-run home run in the seventh inning that effectively sealed the game.