Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

The left-hander twirled a seven-strikeout shutout in Arkansas’ 4-0 win over No. 15 LSU on Friday to help the Hogs clinch their 11th consecutive SEC home series win and, ultimately, secure a three-game sweep of the Tigers.

Smith threw seven scoreless innings, matching his season long in the effort, to earn his team-leading sixth win of the season. The outing was also his fifth quality start of the year, second most on the Razorbacks behind only ace Connor Noland’s six.