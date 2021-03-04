Comeback Hogs strike again, beat Auburn in extras

Arkansas wins series with the 6-5 walk-off win in the tenth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second game in a row, Arkansas baseball spotted Auburn a big lead. For the second game in a row, Arkansas baseball came back to beat Auburn.

Saturday's 6-5 win in extra innings gave the Diamond Hogs the series win, two games to one, and moves Arkansas to 22-4 overall, and 7-2 in SEC play.

The Hogs trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but that's where the bats finally woke up. Arkansas scored twice in the sixth, twice in the eighth, then tied things with a sac fly in the ninth. In the first frame of extras, Christian Franklin called game, driving in Zack Gregory for the walk-off win.