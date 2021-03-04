Arkansas comes back to beat Auburn 6-5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball hasn't lost a series all year, but after falling to Auburn in Thursday night's opener, they had their backs against the wall. Friday night, another loss seemed all but certain, trailing 4-0 at the seventh inning stretch. But nothing is ever over with this bunch.
Christian Franklin led off the seventh with a double, then scored when the Tiger's right fielder lost the ball while throwing on a Cayden Wallace single. That started the hit parade a goin', as Casey Opitz followed with a RBI single Gregory hit a RBI triple and Cullen Smith brought him home with a sac fly. Those who ae adept at counting will notice that tied the score 4-4. Robert Moore, who is adept at hitting, gave the Razorbacks a 5-4 lead with a RBI single.
Auburn immediately tied things up again in the8th, but a two out, two strike, bases loaded wild pitch gave Arkansas the lead 6-5, Kevin Kopps slammed the door shut, and the Hogs hold on to win.
The rubber match goes down on Sunday at 2PM, with Lael Lockhart on the mound for Arkansas.
