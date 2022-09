Arkansas takes down the Tigers, 1-0 for first SEC win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, #20 Arkansas soccer knocked off Auburn, 1-0 for its first SEC win. Anna Podojil notched the 108th's point of her career to become the Razorbacks all-time point leader.

Jessica De Filippo broke a scoreless game in the 54th minute for the only goal of the night. Podojil had an assist on the goal. Arkansas outshot the Tigers 21-6.

The Hogs hit the road to take on South Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m.