Six former Hogs competing in Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. — For the 15th year, the Northwest Arkansas Championship is set to tee off Friday, Sept. 23 at Pinnacle Country Club.

Six former Razorbacks will compete in the field of players from all over the world — but for two former Hogs, the tournament and course feel like home.

"Being on the LPGA Tour, you travel for so many weeks to so many places, it's really nice to be able to come back here and see some Hog fans," said Alana Uriell. "It's really awesome to just have this community to fall back on, it does feel a lot like home to me."

Uriell and two-time Northwest Arkansas Championship winner Stacy Lewis both competed in the first day of Pro-Am competition.

While both had fun catching up with fans and locals, they are both ready for the tournament to begin Friday and hear the Hog Calls following them and their former University of Arkansas alumni players.

"It's so unique in college sports," said Lewis. "Most people here are obviously Razorback fans, so it's just fitting. And it's fun to, you know, come back to your roots and do it again."

However, for Lewis, the Northwest Arkansas Championship is more than just the game of golf. The tournament gives her a chance to see the legacy she helped build and leave behind in full effect.

"Proud of the foundation that we set and the expectation of the support team around you and where we wanted to be as a program," says Lewis. "Shauna [current University of Arkansas women's golf coach] has preached with me and every player that's come behind me that's to leave the program better than you found it."

The program Lewis helped build to the success of today, helped bring Uriell to the University of Arkansas and later to her professional career.

"It's always something that I wanted since I was a little girl, to be able to play at this level and be inspired by the women out here that are playing," said Uriell.

Both women will tee off this weekend for their shot at winning this year's championship, along with the other four former Razorbacks in the field.

All Hog fans are encouraged to help make the 17th green the loudest hole in golf, and be sure to bring your Hog Calls for every former Razorback trying to take home the trophy.

