Arkansas forward appeared in 30 games averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior forward Makhel Mitchell has entered his name into the transfer portal. Mitchell played one season with the Razorbacks after transferring over from Rhode Island.

His twin brother Makhel has yet to announce a decision. From Maryland to Rhode Island to Arkansas the Mitchell twins have never played a part from each other.

Makhel appeared in 30 games for the Hogs, averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Arkansas F Makhel Mitchell has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/mm0GVApqlq — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 7, 2023

