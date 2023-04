Graham averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 31 games for the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Jalen Graham will return for his second season with the Razorbacks and final year of eligibility.

Graham played in 31 games this season averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in a little over nine minutes a game.

The Arizona State transfer played his best game against Florida, scoring 28 points in the Arkansas victory.

