Hogs drop tight contest with #2 Alabama

Arkansas led by nine at halftime but couldn't hold off the Tide down the stretch.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time this season the Arkansas basketball team took #2 Alabama down to the wire, but would ultimately fall to the Tide, 86-83. The Hogs saw their nine point halftime lead disappear in the loss.

Arkansas falls to 8-8 in SEC play with two games to go in the regular season.

The Arkansas defense was energized from the opening tip holding the Tide off the scoreboard for the first four minutes. Alabama would turn the ball over ten times in the opening frame and went 1-10 from beyond the arc.

The Hogs led by as many as 11 in the first half, going on a 14-2 run in the final minutes of the half.

The Razorbacks would take a 37-28 lead into the locker room after shooting 38% from the field.

Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with ten points in the half, Ricky Council had eight. Devo Davis held Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller to just seven first half points.

Alabama began the second half on a 13-7 run, quickly cutting the Razorback lead to three. The Tide would take a 47-46 lead off a Miller layup with 14:01 to play. The Arkansas halftime lead was gone in the blink of an eye.

Miller was up to 19 points and Alabama opened up a double-digit lead off a 14-0 run. The Arkansas offense was on a scoring drought of over five minutes.

The Razorbacks trailed 64-55 with 6:09 remaining in the half and were being outscored by 18 in the second half.

Arkansas missed seven free throws in the second half and Anthony Black would foul out with four minutes to play.

The Hogs would never see their deficit get to less than four and Alabama would run away with the win.

Arkansas stay on road to battle Tennessee Tuesday night in Knoxville at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

