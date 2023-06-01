Hogs fall in tight contest with #4 Alabama

The #4 Tide drop #15 Arkansas to 1-3 in SEC play

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama came into Fayetteville on Wednesday night and won its second straight game over Arkansas, 84-69. The Tide stay perfect in SEC play, while the Hogs fall to 1-3.

The Razorbacks have lost three of their first four conference games for the second year in a row. The Hogs will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt.

The Arkansas offense once again got off to a tough start. Ricky Council and Anthony Black started a combined 1-8 from the field.

It was a free throw contest in the first half with both teams in the bonus with nine minutes to play. There were 28 combined fouls in the opening frame.

The Tide shot just 58% from the charity stripe in the first half, while the Hogs shot 61%.

Jalen Graham was a spark off the bench for the Razorbacks, scoring six points in his first four minutes of game action. Graham led the Hogs with eight first half points.

The Tide would go without a field goal for the last four minutes of the half and the two teams would go into the break tied at 33.

Holiday break is over and the bank is OPEN y'all pic.twitter.com/dUseVYUKmC — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 12, 2023

Anthony Black was forced to sit early in the second half after his fourth foul. Devo Davis picked up the slack with his seventh point, to go alone with eight rebounds.

Ricky Council was up to 13 points early in the second half, but Alabama had its largest lead of the night up 55-48.

Graham continued to produce, he was up to 14 points to bring the Hogs within two. Davis finished with 14 points himself, with ten rebounds, his first double-double of the season.

With the Hogs trailing by two, Alabama would hit a three pointer on three straight possessions. In the blink of an eye the deficit was eleven and that would be the icing on the cake for the Tide.

Arkansas fell to 1-3 in SEC play and dropped its second straight game against Alabama. The Tide would go on to win, 84-69.