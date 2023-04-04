Newest Razorbacks impress during Red-White spring game

Arkansas finishes spring football on a high note with annual red-white spring game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday the Arkansas football team wrapped up spring practices with the annual red-white scrimmage.

The Hogs ran a scrimmage but also worked on situational work. The first team offense went up with the first defense and all the way through.

Isaiah Sategna was the story of the day catching three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Siloam Springs tight end Hunter Talley had two receptions for 22 yards.

Rocket Sanders and AJ Green both picked up where they left off in the fall, running for over 50 yards a piece.

The Razorbacks showed strong depth in the quarterback room. UNC transfer Jacolby Criswell went 8-12 with 87 and had a touchdown and an interception. Freshman Malachi Singleton was 4-4 for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The next time the Hogs take the field together will be in fall camp.

Arkansas has a stacked QB and wide receiver room. Depth galore.



KJ had nice chemistry with @TeslaaIsaac. @JacolbyCriswell has an absolute cannon and Sam M'bake with some wicked speed.



(The touchdown throw from Criswell didn't count but who cares it's spring football) #WPS pic.twitter.com/JAIaaFiXEV — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) April 15, 2023

