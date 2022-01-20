Arkansas at LSU Gymnastics meet postponed due to COVID

COVID-19 issues with the Hogs have caused the cancelation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas at LSU gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 has been postponed following COVID protocols within the Arkansas gymnastics program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Further details surrounding this have not been released at this time.

A make-up date for the meet has not been announced.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.