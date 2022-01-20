Arkansas signs OC Kendal Briles to new deal

ESPN reports Briles is staying in Fayetteville with a new contract.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN has reported that Arkansas and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have reached an agreement on a new deal.

Briles had been reportedly pursued for the same job at Miami.

In 2021 Arkansas led the SEC in rushing yards and won the Outback Bowl. Briles will get another season with KJ Jefferson as the team's starting quarterback.

