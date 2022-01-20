x
Razorback Football

Arkansas signs OC Kendal Briles to new deal

ESPN reports Briles is staying in Fayetteville with a new contract.
Credit: Getty Images
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 23: Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks to the offense during a time out against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN has reported that Arkansas and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have reached an agreement on a new deal. 

Briles had been reportedly pursued for the same job at Miami. 

In 2021 Arkansas led the SEC in rushing yards and won the Outback Bowl. Briles will get another season with KJ Jefferson as the team's starting quarterback. 

