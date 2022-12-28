In the third overtime, Arkansas takes down Kansas in the Liberty Bowl

Arkansas finishes the 2022 season 7-6 after knocking off the Jayhawks in Memphis, despite the Jayhawks making a historic comeback in the late 4th quarter.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jayhawks brought the game into overtime after making a historic comeback at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Arkansas football season ended with a win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. The Hogs have won a bowl game for the second straight season after winning the Outback Bowl in January.

Arkansas received the opening kick and drove 57-yards on a drive that ended with a Cam Little field goal.

The Jayhawks offense would take little time to answer. Kansas needed just six plays to score the games first touchdown. Jalon Daniels found Ky Thomas for a 29-yard score.

Matt Landers, one of the few seniors who decided to not opt out of the bowl game, made an immediate impact. Later in the first quarter, Landers found himself wide open for a 59-yard touchdown catch. Arkansas led 10-7 with 6:05 to play in the opening frame.

ABC



1 to 3



Touchdown pls pic.twitter.com/OW4YC05gBJ — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 28, 2022

Kansas would fumble the ensuing kickoff and Harper Cole came up with the recovery for Arkansas. On the next play Jefferson found Ty Washington for the touchdown. The Hogs scored on two straight offensive plays and had a 17-7 lead.

First catch. First touchdown.



HAVE A DAY TY WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/2K0fDk0DR8 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 28, 2022

Kansas would answer on the next drive moving the ball into the redzone. Freshman Quincy McAdoo would come away with his second interception of the season to end the Jayhawk drive with no points.

Arkansas would score a touchdown for the third straight drive. The offense went 73-yard on eleven plays, capped off by a Jefferson touchdown run. The first quarter ended with Arkansas on top, 24-7.

24 points was the most by any team in a single quarter in Liberty Bowl history.

AJ Green added a touchdown run before the break and the Hogs took a 31-13 lead into halftime.

Rashod Dubinion would add a second half touchdown to push the lead to 38-13.

From there the Jayhawks proceeded to turn the entire game around and bring it into the third overtime, before eventually losing to Arkansas 55-53

Related Articles Former Pitt defensive lineman John Morgan III signs with Arkansas