Former Pitt defensive lineman John Morgan III signs with Arkansas

The pass rusher marks the fourth addition for the Hogs in the current transfer portal cycle.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks aren't just adding high school talent on Early Signing Day.

The Hogs picked up a big transfer portal addition Tuesday, as former Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III signed with Arkansas.

Not the first. Not the second. BUT THE THIRD.



Welcome HOME @JohnMorgan6__ pic.twitter.com/zIR7BuCbZ7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 21, 2022

The 6-2, 265 pound pass rusher played in 53 games over five seasons at Pitt. This past season, the Maryland native played in all 12 games for the Panthers, totalling 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In 2021, the year Pitt won the ACC, Morgan III registered 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 games.