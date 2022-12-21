Former Pitt defensive lineman John Morgan III signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks aren't just adding high school talent on Early Signing Day.
The Hogs picked up a big transfer portal addition Tuesday, as former Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III signed with Arkansas.
The 6-2, 265 pound pass rusher played in 53 games over five seasons at Pitt. This past season, the Maryland native played in all 12 games for the Panthers, totalling 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
In 2021, the year Pitt won the ACC, Morgan III registered 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 games.
Morgan III marks the fourth addition for the Hogs during the transfer portal cycle. He joins former Florida OL Joshua Braun, former North Carolina QB Jacolby Criswell and former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.