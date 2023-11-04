Fayetteville alum Isaiah Sategna making strides this spring with Razorbacks

The redshirt freshman is working to develop into one of Arkansas' top receivers for this season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks look for new receivers to step up in 2023, former Fayetteville standout Isaiah Sategna is hoping to step into a bigger role this season.

A former 4-star recruit, Arkansas' highest-rated signee in the 2022 class, Sategna redshirted last season, playing in four games and tallying two catches.

“I mean, I had to look myself in the mirror,” Sategna said. “Being a freshman, I wasn’t used to not playing and stuff, so I learned a lot from that year… I’m looking to play this year, that’s my goal.”

The former Purple Dog has been working hard toward that goal, putting in time in the weight room and on the practice field to be more ready to contribute at the SEC level this season.

“You can definitely tell he’s been here,” said AJ Green, Arkansas junior running back. “You can tell he’s experienced now. He knows where he’s going, he knows where he needs to get.”

That includes getting adjusted to a new playbook under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

“Just with the new offense and stuff, still learning stuff, but I feel like I’m a lot better receiver than I was last year,” Sategna said. “I just feel like if I put my trust in Coach Enos and the o-line and KJ (Jefferson) that I’m going to be the best receiver that I can be.”

Fans will get an extended look at Sategna’s progress this Saturday (12 p.m., Razorback Stadium) when Arkansas hosts its annual spring game.

The former Fayetteville standout will have a few special fans in the stands cheering him on.