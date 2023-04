Battle averaged 17.9 points in 23 games for Temple this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Temple guard Khalif Battle announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Arkansas.

Battle averaged 17.9 points and 41% shooting in 23 games for Temple. The New Jersey native made 77 three pointers and shot 89.9% from the free throw line.

The sophomore scored a season-high 27 points in two separate games.

Battle joins Keyon Menifield and Tramon Mark as Eric Musselman's three newest additions this offseason.