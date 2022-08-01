AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

The NIL will support the Children's Safety Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center.

The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes and give back to non-profit organizations.

JD Notae was the first athlete to sign with the AAC and he raised more than $50,000 for Samaritan Shop last year.

It was also announced that Jordan Walsh is partnering with the AAC to support the Jones Center nonprofit in Springdale.