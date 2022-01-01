JD Notae first signee for new Hunt family NIL organization

The Hunt family organizations says it will allow student athletes to shine a spotlight on causes they care about through NIL deals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following changes in how student-athletes can benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the Hunt family has launched a new organization that they say will allow athletes to give back to causes they care about.

In June of 2021, the NCAA ruled that it had adopted new NIL rules for all incoming and current athletes. Headlines have soared ever since, with stories about athletes working hand-and-hand with businesses to promote products.

The Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC), launched by Bryan and Mandy Hunt, son and daughter-in-law of Jb and Johnelle Hunt, the founders of JB Hunt Transportation Services, claims its organization will be "assisting in the development of student-athletes to achieve their maximum potential in all aspects of their college experience with a focus on their personal interactions int heir community and civic responsibilities."

JD Notae, a Razorback basketball senior guard, is the first student-athlete to join the AAC organization. He says the first organization he would like to spotlight is the Samaritan Community Center, a non-profit in Northwest Arkansas providing food and other resources to families in need.

"Growing up in a family that struggled to put dinner on the table from time to time, this issue is close to my heart," he said.

We are pleased to announce JD Notae has signed with AAC. His values and principles make him an exceptional choice for our very first partner athlete, and we are proud to have him represent AAC.

Bryan Hunt says the community aspect of AAC sets it apart from other NIL organizations.

"While most NIL programs to date focus solely on the monetization of the athlete and the companies engaging them, AAC will strive to create a structure that identifies needs within the community and develops process and procedures to meet those needs," according to Bryan.

Our content partner Talk Business and Politics was one of the first outlets to report on the AAC. Contract details between Notae and AAC were not immediately available.

