COLUMBIA, S.C. β€” No. 19 Arkansas finished the opening weekend of SEC play by knocking off No. 20 South Carolina, 3-2. It's the Hogs first SEC road series sweep since 2009.

Arkansas has now won 19 straight games. Braxton Burnside and Linnie Malkin both homered in the win. Burnside had four home runs in the series, and leads the team with 15 on the season.