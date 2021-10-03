20 Arkansas softball beats UCA in first ever meeting

Hogs win streak now at 16 games

CONWAY, Ark. — On Tuesday in the first ever meeting between Arkansas and Central Arkansas in softball the #20 Hogs won, 4-1. The Razorbacks program high win streak is now at 16 games.

Danielle Gibson gave the Hogs a 2-0 lead with a first inning home run. It's Gibson's fifth homer in the last six games and ninth on the season.

After a Hannah Gammill RBI double, Linnie Malkin would make it 4-1 with her seventh home run of the season.

Former Ozark standout Lexi McClellan was in left field for the Sugar Bears.

Mary Haff got her nation leading tenth win, and struck out a career high eleven batter. Haff allowed just one run in a complete game effort. The Hogs are next in action on Friday at South Carolina when they begin SEC play.