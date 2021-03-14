Razorbacks fall at Louisiana Tech, 2-0

RUSTON, La. — All win streaks come to an end eventually, and for #1 Arkansas baseball, that end came Sunday, as the Diamond Hogs picked up their first loss of the season. The pitching was solid but the offense stagnant, and Louisiana Tech dropped the Razorbacks to 12-1 on the season with a 2-0 win.

Lael Lockhart got the start on an early Sunday game, first pitch at 11AM. He was solid, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out three in five innings of work. But the offense just couldn't get going, whether it was daylight savings, a massive strike zone, or just an off day. The heart-attack Hogs almost struck again, getting two on base with two outs in the ninth, but it wasn't meant to be on Sunday.