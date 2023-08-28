x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sweetest Play

Week 0: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, August 29th at 3 p.m.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, August 29th at 3 p.m.

The nominees this week are: 

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12692375

  1. Bryce Perkins to Peyton Pschier for the touchdown as Van Buren reclaims the Battle of the Bone
  2. Bentonville’s Lule Coon evades multiple tackles and scores in a big Tigers’ win
  3. Gravette’s Kyler Austin with a big run leading to a touchdown
  4. Southside’s Amari Tucker scores a touchdown in his first game back from a torn ACL
  5. Lincoln’s Caden Brewer returns a punt for a touchdown against Greenland

For the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Zero Week of high school football games on Friday, Aug. 25, click here.

More Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out