Week 0: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, August 29th at 3 p.m.

The nominees this week are:

Bryce Perkins to Peyton Pschier for the touchdown as Van Buren reclaims the Battle of the Bone Bentonville’s Lule Coon evades multiple tackles and scores in a big Tigers’ win Gravette’s Kyler Austin with a big run leading to a touchdown Southside’s Amari Tucker scores a touchdown in his first game back from a torn ACL Lincoln’s Caden Brewer returns a punt for a touchdown against Greenland