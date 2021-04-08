Football Friday Night previews: Alma Airedales

Alma loads up for Rusty Bush's second season

ALMA, Ark. — "There’s a certain image that comes to mind when you hear the words “Alma Football.” Senior wideout Conner Stacy knows this well.

“At Alma, we run the ball. We’re good at running the ball.”

“Just hard-nosed football. We’re just gonna go out there and take it to ‘em,” agrees fellow senior Nathan Smith.

It’s a tradition Rusty Bush looked to continue in his first year as head coach last season

“When we came in here, we wanted to continue on that identity of being a hard-nosed physical big strong football team, and last year we didn’t really have a chance to really identify ourselves as that,” admits Bush.

It all starts up front, and this time around, the Airedales are ready.

“We’ve got basically a whole returning starting O-line.”

“Last year was a complete rebuild, all those guys had never played. So those guys rolling back in at the offensive line, that’s a big deal for us.”

“Just knowing that anything is possible, every practice, every game is special, you can’t ever get this back, we learned from in a lot.”