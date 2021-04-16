AMBER Alert issued for southwest Missouri 5-year-old

AVA, Missouri — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy in Ava, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson took his child, 5-year-old Craig Emmerson, from the family home after physically assaulting the mother. Police say Chad also discharged a firearm inside the home.
Police say Chad stated the mother would "never see the child again."
Chad might be headed to the Springfield or Howell County areas. He is a white male, 190 pounds and 6'0" tall. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a long beard and tattoos on both arms, his chest and back.
Craig is a white child, weighs 60 pounds and 4'0" tall. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a superhero t-shirt, jeans and black "hey dude" shoes.
Police say they should be traveling in a 2020 black Gladiator Jeep with Missouri license plate SKU1LY. The vehicle has red wheels and accessories.
Police also say the license plate displayed is a motorcycle plate, and the correct plate for the vehicle is 4FDR55 but is not believed to be on the vehicle currently.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you're asked to contact 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Department at 417-683-1020.