AMBER Alert issued for southwest Missouri 5-year-old

Police say the father fired a gun in the home before telling the mother she would "never see the child again." They might be headed to the Springfield area.

AVA, Missouri — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy in Ava, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson took his child, 5-year-old Craig Emmerson, from the family home after physically assaulting the mother. Police say Chad also discharged a firearm inside the home.

Police say Chad stated the mother would "never see the child again."

Chad might be headed to the Springfield or Howell County areas. He is a white male, 190 pounds and 6'0" tall. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a long beard and tattoos on both arms, his chest and back.

Craig is a white child, weighs 60 pounds and 4'0" tall. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a superhero t-shirt, jeans and black "hey dude" shoes.

Police say they should be traveling in a 2020 black Gladiator Jeep with Missouri license plate SKU1LY. The vehicle has red wheels and accessories.

Police also say the license plate displayed is a motorcycle plate, and the correct plate for the vehicle is 4FDR55 but is not believed to be on the vehicle currently.