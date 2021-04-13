National Park Service seeks public aid in investigation of Hot Springs National Park homicide

The remains of a 32-year-old woman were found in Hot Springs National Park on March 27. The investigative arm of the National Park Service is asking for tips.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The National Park Service (NPS) Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old woman whose remains were found in Hot Springs National Park.

In an April 13 press release, ISB Special Agents asked for tips to assist in the ongoing investigation. The ISB believes this is an isolated incident.

The remains of Paige Autumn White, described as a caucasian female with a missing right eye and an anchor tattoo on her right foot, were found off Blacksnake Road on March 27.

The ISB is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Hot Springs Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Garland County Sheriff’s Department to find out more about the days leading up to White’s death and says investigators are gathering more information every day to move the case forward and appreciate the community’s continued assistance.

“Sometimes, people with knowledge about an incident may not initially come forward because they do not realize its importance, because of their relationships to people involved, or they have concerns for their safety. However, information from family, friends, acquaintances, or others who may have seen White recently is often very helpful,” ISB stated.

The FBI identified common behaviors and characteristics to be on the lookout for and listed them HERE.

If you may have information about White or her death, ISB asks you to contact them, stressing that you can choose to remain anonymous.

Call the ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or click HERE to submit a tip online.