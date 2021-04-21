AG Rutledge says major uptick in online predators seen in state as children use Chromebooks for at-home learning

Concerned teachers and parents say the increased access to the internet has allowed kids to view pornography and talk to older predators and criminals.

JOHNSON, Ark. — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more students are learning from Chromebooks and laptops. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is raising concerns about online predators targeting young students more than ever.

Rutledge says the state is seeing a major uptick in online predators, as most kids are now using Chromebooks for at-home learning during the pandemic.

With so many kids online in the last year, Rutledge says her office has received quite a few calls into their Cyber Crimes Safety Line. The calls come from concerned teachers and parents with students as young as the second grade.

While state officials are working with the FBI and local agencies to combat this, Rutledge says they really need help from schools and parents, especially as kids continue to have access to their Chromebooks at home, where there could be less supervision.

“It’s vitally important that parents and adults know exactly who kids are talking to online," Rutledge said. "Chromebooks, while it’s school-sponsored if they have open access to the internet and chat rooms and social media again is not just Twitter Facebook and Instagram. There are so many others and we need parents to get online."