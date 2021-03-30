Local school districts keeping mask mandates and Covid-19 safety protocols

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday (March 30) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the statewide mask mandate would be lifted effective immediately, but school districts across Arkansas will still be able to enforce mask mandates in their districts.
Following the American Rescue Plan Act, Arkansas school districts must post for parents a general public plan for the safe continuation of in-person learning and continuity of services.
These plans must be posted by April 15 and each district should receive public comment to help modify the plan for summer and fall.
The following school districts have announced they will be keeping mask mandates and Covid-19 safety guidelines in place for the time being. This list will be updated as districts release the information.
- Clarksville School District
- Greenland School District
- Prairie Grove School District - Will keep the mask mandate in place for the rest of the week, will make an announcement Monday (April 5) if it will stay in place
- Siloam Springs School District
Local school districts choosing to lift the mask mandate:
- Scranton School District - Masks will still be required on busses
