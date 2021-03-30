Local school districts keeping mask mandates and Covid-19 safety protocols

Gov. Hutchinson lifted the statewide mask mandate Tuesday (March 30), but local school districts have decided to keep Covid-19 safety protocols in place for now.

Following the American Rescue Plan Act, Arkansas school districts must post for parents a general public plan for the safe continuation of in-person learning and continuity of services.

These plans must be posted by April 15 and each district should receive public comment to help modify the plan for summer and fall.

The following school districts have announced they will be keeping mask mandates and Covid-19 safety guidelines in place for the time being. This list will be updated as districts release the information.

Local school districts choosing to lift the mask mandate: