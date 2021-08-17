AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Ethos Custom Brands for 'failing consumers'

Rutledge's office and the Better Business Bureau have received nearly 40 complaints from consumers who paid for custom leather goods that Ethos failed to deliver.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed suit Tuesday (Aug. 17) against Ethos Custom Brands AR, LLC (“Ethos”), its owner Chad Little, and its Director of Sales and CFO, Bobbye McAdoo, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

According to Rutledge, Ethos manufactured and sold custom leather goods including boots, guitar straps, book covers and other leather accessories online from Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma. Since 2019, the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau have received nearly 40 complaints from consumers who paid for custom leather goods that Ethos failed to deliver.

“Customers trusted Ethos to deliver on their promises and the company failed to do so,” Rutledge said. “Deceptive business practices will not be allowed on my watch, and I will hold Ethos accountable for its actions.”

Ethos sold custom leather goods mostly via the Internet out of Sallisaw, Oklahoma until it relocated to Fort Smith on Aug. 20, 2019.

Until at least Dec. 31, 2020, Rutledge says Ethos continued to advertise its products on various websites, run sales and promotions and take payments for custom leather goods that it had no intent or ability to deliver.

Attorney General Rutledge filed the case in Pulaski County and is requesting restitution, civil penalties, injunctive relief and demands a jury trial.