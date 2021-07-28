Arkansas attorney general files civil suit against adoptive mom accused of Munchausen by proxy

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Kristy Schneider, alleging that she accepted charitable donations on behalf of her son's falsely presented medical conditions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against Kristy Schneider, who has been charged with crimes related to child endangerment and presenting false information to medical experts that led to unnecessary medication and procedures for her then-adopted son, Louie.

Schneider's crimes are related to and have been described in proceedings as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, known as an instance in which a person conjures or directly causes an illness or injury to someone under their direct care.

The suit states that Schneider accepted charitable donations and benefits from nonprofits and communities in Arkansas and around the world while falsely presenting the nature of Louie's illness.

In particular, the documents list Project Zero, an Arkansas based nonprofit that specializes in helping children in foster care find a home, donated gifts, meals, and giftcards worth over $1,600 and $1,500 in cash in 2019.

While Louie "appeared to be battling for his life, and doctors around the country struggled to understand his medical condition, the kindness of Arkansans and others was on full display," the lawsuit states.

According to the suit, neighbors of the Schneiders also raised over $10,000 on behalf of Louie's medical expenses and for the family from donations around the world.

Schneider reportedly requested that $8,595 of that amount be transferred to the family to "allegedly help cover expenses" for Louie.

Endangering the welfare of a minor is a class D felony.

In September 2020, a court of appeals ruled that she lost custody of her son because courts believed he was in serious danger.