US Sen. Ted Cruz responds to Uvalde police response following release of hallway video

Since the video's release on Tuesday, politicians have been responding to its contents.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, July 12, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman elected to release footage from inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, to provide transparency to the community, showing what happened as officials waited to enter that classroom.

Since then, politicians have been reacting to the video's contents.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that if schools had more security in the first place, he thinks the deadly shooting could have been avoided.

"They should have gone in and they should have taken out the shooter – which they did, 77 minutes too late. But if law enforcement had been at the door to begin with, and if they had prevented him from even entering that school, there would be 19 children and two teachers still alive," Cruz said.

Cruz did not vote for the new bipartisan gun legislation passed in June. He said he does not believe it will stop shootings like the one in Uvalde.

His solution is legislation to fund school security. His bill includes funding for better doors and officers on school grounds, as well as funding for mental health resources.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube