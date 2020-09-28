Sam’s Club drops holiday 'spirits' calendar

The 12 Days of Wine Calendar includes a dozen bottles of wine, each labeled with a wine-inspired ugly holiday sweater.

Sam’s Club is already making spirits bright this year with the release of its 12 Days of Wine Calendar.

The Sam's Club holiday 'spirits' advent calendar contains one dozen California made 187ml bottles of wine.

The bottles of wine are the perfect size for sharing with a loved one while listening to a favorite Christmas song, such as "Baby it's Cold Outside," or for stocking your favorite wine lover's stocking.

Each bottle is labeled with a cheerful, wine-inspired ugly holiday sweater, which may be more fun for some than an 'ugly Christmas sweater' themed party.

Wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet-Syrah Blend, Red Blend, Cabernet-Merlot Blend, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Sweet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot and Rose.

The wine and calendar box set price is $37.98.