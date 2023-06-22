Oklahoma Veterans Commission votes to close Talihina Veterans Center

Veterans and families are left to find housing in just 90 days.

TALIHINA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted to close the Talihina Veterans Center, leaving only 90 days for residents to find new places to live. The vote was unanimous.

Representative for House District 17 in Oklahoma Jim Grego said this center has been very important to him and that he has been working to keep the Talihina Veterans Center open since he was first elected to office in 2017.

“I've been fighting this fight for five years. I've always just kept hope in the back of my mind,” said Grego.

The Talihina Veterans Home is being replaced with the State Veterans Home, which is currently under construction in Sallisaw.

The original plan was reportedly to keep the Talihina center open until the Sallisaw location was finished since the new facility is over an hour away and has no official opening date.

“I thought we had time, and then just got dropped on me. Out of the blue, [we were told], 'You got 90 days,'” said Grego.

Greg Slavonic, interim executive director at the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs (ODVA), stated that “our first priority is of course the residents and staff who are currently at the Talihina home. There will be many conversations with them in the days to come as we work to provide the best possible outcome for all involved.”

The closure will displace 36 veterans. Some will be moving long distances from their families and loved ones. Grego said “it’s not impacting 36 residents. It’s impacting 36 families ... The people that routinely came to see them. Now we’re going to move them two to three hours away.”

The ODVA stated the center was closing for financial reasons.

“I don't think they really looked at the human side of this. I think they see numbers. These are 36 guys that served our country. Our government made an obligation to them. [Our government said that] 'If you serve us, we're going to take care of you.' I feel like we're not fulfilling part," said Grego.

