Emergency declaration requested for new Sallisaw Veterans Home

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission held a special meeting on Wednesday to address millions in additional funding needed to complete the Sallisaw Veterans Home.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission (OVC) held a special meeting on Wednesday, March 21 to address additional funding to complete the Sallisaw Veterans Home.

According to a release by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA), the meeting was called due to an anticipated $21 million cost increase on the $77 million veterans home project.

ODVA Interim Executive Director Admiral Greg Slavonic requested approval from OVC to declare an emergency to prevent "endangerment of public health and further damage to state property" and to approve an increase in the cost of construction of up to $21,726,939.

To fund the additional services, Director Slavonic also requested grant approval from the Commission to request $10,850,000 in supplemental funds for fiscal year 2023 and to amend the fiscal year 2024 budget to add $10,850,000 to fund completion of the Home.

“Today, at long last, the Oklahoma Veterans Commission received the necessary information for requesting the supplemental funding for the Sallisaw Veterans Home.” said Slavonic. “While the reasons for this delay are not yet clear to the agency, public, or the veterans we hold ourselves accountable to, the fact remains that the construction progress has been impeded for many months, and costs have continued to increase daily at an alarming rate."

Slavonic says the the Commission and ODVA are committed to working together and will be transparent in this and upcoming projects.

“The Commission is grateful to Admiral Slavonic for digging into this distressing situation and providing the information the Commission needs to make this decision. This is a great first step in getting the agency back on track,” said OVC Chairman Rob Allen.

Officials with the Oklahoma VA say the estimated completion date for the new Sallisaw Veterans Home is October 2024.

