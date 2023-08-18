Colorado-based Noodles & Co. restaurants expanding into Arkansas

It's not the first franchise concept the Sandhus have brought to northwest Arkansas. In 2022, they opened the state's first Culver's location in the region.

ARKANSAS, USA — Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co. of Broomfield, Colorado, announced plans to expand to Arkansas and Texas through franchise agreements.

The company said new franchisee Paven Sandhu of Rogers and her husband and business partner Navi Sandhu have signed an agreement to open four new restaurants across Rogers, Bentonville and Fayetteville.

