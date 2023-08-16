US sues Slim Chickens franchisee over sexual harassment

According to the lawsuit, the franchise failed to take action against an employee who allegedly harassed female employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced a lawsuit against a Slim Chickens franchisee in central Arkansas after the business allegedly failed to address complaints of sexual harassment.

Simply Slims LLC and/or Dixie Chicken LLC is accused of failing to take action against a shift manager who allegedly harassed teenage girls and young women employed by the business.

According to the lawsuit, a female employee told the franchise group's general manager that a shift manager had made inappropriate sexual comments. The shift manager would also allegedly rub workers' shoulders, poke them in inappropriate places, and even groped one young female employee.

To read more on Slim Chickens, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device