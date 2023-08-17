Report: Tyson looking to sell poultry business in China

In response to questions from Reuters and Arkansas Business, Tyson declined to comment.

ARKANSAS, USA — Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale is looking to sell its poultry business in China as the company cuts costs and revamps operations in an effort to return to profitability, according to a report Thursday by Reuters.

The report, which cites three unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, said that Tyson has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale. Preliminary information has been sent to potential buyers, which was said to include "a number of private equity firms."

In response to questions from Reuters and Arkansas Business, Tyson declined to comment.

