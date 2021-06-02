Oklahoma high court strikes down governor's Medicaid plan

The Republican governor has pushed the plan to outsource management of the state's Medicaid system to for-profit insurance companies.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to privatize much of the state's Medicaid program is unconstitutional.

The court determined in a 6-3 ruling Tuesday that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority did not have the legislative approval to move forward with the plan.

The Republican governor has pushed the plan to outsource management of the state's Medicaid system to for-profit insurance companies.

He maintains that the approach will maximize health care quality while cutting costs.

But a group of medical organizations filed suit in February seeking to stop the plan.