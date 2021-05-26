Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

In a statement released by his office Wednesday, Hunter said he plans to step down June 1.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced his resignation, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.”

In the statement, Hunter expressed concern that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office.

Although the statement did not describe the personal matter, Hunter filed for divorce from his longtime wife on Friday.