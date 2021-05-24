Former state senator files paperwork for Oklahoma governor's race

Connie Johnson is the first Democrat to file paperwork indicating plans to run for the seat.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Democratic state senator from Oklahoma City has filed paperwork to run for Oklahoma governor in 2022.

Connie Johnson filed a statement of organization last week with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

That allows Johnson to start raising and spending money on her campaign.

A longtime opponent of the death penalty and the state's high incarceration rate, Johnson has been a vocal supporter of legalizing marijuana.