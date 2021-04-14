x
Oklahoma Legislature OKs bill to crack down on protesters

The bill was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate has passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to crack down on protesters. 

The bill passed Wednesday would increase penalties for blocking roadways and grant immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters. 

The measure now heads to the governor's desk. 

The bill's author Sen. Rob Standridge says the bill was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate while protesting the death of George Floyd. 

Several people were injured, but the driver wasn't charged. 

