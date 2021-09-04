Cherokee Nation to host drive-through vaccination events throughout the month

Cherokee Nation has now administered more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and will be having drive-through vaccination events held throughout the month.

The tribe is continuing to find new ways to reach the public with mass vaccination events.

Cherokee Nation is continuing to offer vaccines at all its health centers in Northeast Oklahoma. The vaccines are being offered to tribal citizens and anyone in the public, regardless of tribal citizenship.

Below are drive-through vaccination events that are being held throughout the month.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs - April 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland - April 17, starting at 10 a.m.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa - April 24, starting at noon.

“Eliminating the spread of COVID-19 has been at the forefront of the Cherokee Nation since this pandemic started and we continue to help our citizens and neighbors fight this deadly virus by getting as many vaccinated as possible to protect our communities,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

Any member of the public is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services regardless of where they live.

“Our vaccination operations have developed rapidly since December,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones “Our team has an all-hands-on-deck approach that has been instrumental in distributing this many vaccines to our citizens, surrounding communities, and the general public.”