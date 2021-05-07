Oklahoma AG secures $2.6M refund for malaria drug purchase

The drug has shown to have little or no effect on severe cases of COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's attorney general has secured a $2.6 million refund for the purchase of a malaria drug once touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the agreement on Friday with California-based FFF Enterprises.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills in April 2020, at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

